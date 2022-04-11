Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Bought by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 628,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,595,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 388,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of BMI stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.94. 3,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,794. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.55 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

