Bank of America Downgrades Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) to Neutral

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SMFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

SMFG stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.77. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $18,772,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,853,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,786 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,912 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,096,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,780,000 after acquiring an additional 789,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

