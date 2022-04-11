Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.07.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE:BK opened at $48.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.