Bank OZK (OZK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on April 22nd

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Bank OZK has a payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank OZK to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,019. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $51.39.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 59,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 36,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

