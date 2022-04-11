Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 28,262 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,928 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,262 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in HDFC Bank by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,331,000 after buying an additional 4,307,242 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,295,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $177,729,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,404.3% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,864,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,182 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.43. 78,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.56.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 21.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HDB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.