Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 9,546 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,694 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.96.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $3.17 on Monday, reaching $116.79. The company had a trading volume of 471,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,554,555. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.02 and its 200-day moving average is $140.57. The stock has a market cap of $103.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.39 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

