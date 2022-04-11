Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Visa were worth $180,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

V stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.33. 145,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,063,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.15. The company has a market cap of $414.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

