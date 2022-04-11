Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 17,519 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,519 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $139,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.62, for a total transaction of $601,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,589 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,041 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,682. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.53 and a 1-year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

