Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $13.66 Million Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 518.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,085 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.14% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $13,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,672 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 59.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,320,000 after buying an additional 367,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,323,000 after buying an additional 337,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 993.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,676,000 after buying an additional 210,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TNDM. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $541,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,905 shares of company stock worth $992,325 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNDM traded down $3.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,231. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 530.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.15. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

