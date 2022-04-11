Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 44,147 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,147 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 579.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.46. The stock had a trading volume of 207,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,971,562. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average is $42.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $80,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,664 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

