Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 5,383 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.73.

UNP stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.75. The company had a trading volume of 120,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,257. The company has a market capitalization of $153.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.46.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

