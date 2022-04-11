Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,973.77.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $33.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,510.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,494. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,277.41 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,519.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,640.11.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.