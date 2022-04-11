Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.60.

BCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Barclays from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Barclays alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 1.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Barclays by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 6.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 20.1% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

BCS opened at $7.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. Barclays has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s payout ratio is 20.19%.

About Barclays (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.