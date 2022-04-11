Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

BTEGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baytex Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.87.

OTCMKTS BTEGF opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $438.25 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 87.37% and a return on equity of 32.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

