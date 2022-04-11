Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) traded up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 1.94 and last traded at 1.92. 9,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,205,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.83.
Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Beachbody from $6.25 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 6.45.
The business’s fifty day moving average is 2.09 and its 200-day moving average is 3.00.
Beachbody Company Profile (NYSE:BODY)
The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.
