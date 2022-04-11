BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Down 11.2% This Week

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $104,960.17 and $6.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000663 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00022493 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,576,865 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

