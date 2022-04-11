Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $19.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBBY shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann purchased 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregg A. Melnick purchased 7,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,434.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $843,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

