Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Brookline Capital Management reduced their price objective on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition reduced their price objective on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.15. On average, analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

