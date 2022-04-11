Berenberg Bank Boosts Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Price Target to GBX 135

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 135 ($1.77) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.77) price objective on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Impact Healthcare REIT alerts:

Shares of LON IHR opened at GBX 121.80 ($1.60) on Friday. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 124 ($1.63). The stock has a market cap of £469.82 million and a P/E ratio of 12.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.64%.

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.