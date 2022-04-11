Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,058 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 75,011 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,574 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBY stock opened at $93.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

