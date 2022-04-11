BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 104.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Roku were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 199,050.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 129.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 14.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total transaction of $13,216,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,946 shares of company stock valued at $51,560,874 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.04.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $114.74 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $97.91 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.02.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

