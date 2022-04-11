BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 1,116 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 5.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $132.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $165.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

