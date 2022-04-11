BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 430 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.22.

CAT stock opened at $217.03 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $116.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

