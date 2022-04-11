BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,672 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 286,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after buying an additional 165,299 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 160,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $44.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.15. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $56.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.84.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

