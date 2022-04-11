Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 116.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $280,010,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,268 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bilibili by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 3,978.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

BILI stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $129.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Profile (Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.