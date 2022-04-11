Binance USD Trading Up 0% This Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance USD has a market cap of $17.83 billion and $4.58 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00034708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00104169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

BUSD is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 17,828,467,031 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

