BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.93.

BDSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $66,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,393,000 after purchasing an additional 144,240 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 4,339,837 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after buying an additional 312,552 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,514,945 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,545 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,406,069 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 815,418 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 81,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI remained flat at $$5.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 49,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.45. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $577.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.60. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 50.90%. Analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioDelivery Sciences International (Get Rating)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.