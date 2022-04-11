Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $110.50 and last traded at $110.50. Approximately 9,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 621,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHVN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.27.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.11.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.62) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -8.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $1,096,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

