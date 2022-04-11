Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 241 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,158,384,000 after buying an additional 11,584,817 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,550,430,000 after buying an additional 3,724,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,846,039,000 after buying an additional 2,030,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,585,288,000 after buying an additional 1,770,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.54. 841,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,276,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $228.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.64.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.