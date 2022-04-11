Bitblocks Tops One Day Volume of $83.00 (BBK)

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $108,324.16 and $83.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitblocks alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,992.53 or 0.99860964 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00061132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00023582 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001923 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.