Bitcoin Private Price Down 19.8% Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.69 or 0.00006779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $12.89 million and $648.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.90 or 0.00362073 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00083141 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00094820 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

