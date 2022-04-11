BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 29th

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.97.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 4th quarter worth $800,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 50,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 20,926 shares during the period.

–

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.