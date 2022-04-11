BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BTZ)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BTZ stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 230,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,514,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,941,000 after purchasing an additional 64,273 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

