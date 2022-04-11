BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE BDJ opened at $9.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

