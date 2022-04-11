BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Declares $0.21 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE BME opened at $46.86 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter worth $342,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

