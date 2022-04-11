Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 2nd

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE BTT opened at $23.05 on Monday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.34.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 356,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,353 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

