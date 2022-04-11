BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of BYM stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the third quarter worth $1,663,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 79.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,734 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

