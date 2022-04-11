BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $13.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.53. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 456,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 261,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

