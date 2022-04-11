BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $13.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.53. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.
In related news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
