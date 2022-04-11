BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (MIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $12.57 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 20,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.