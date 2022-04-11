BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BNY stock opened at $11.97 on Monday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNY. Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 49,573 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 10,593 shares during the period.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.