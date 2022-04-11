Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of BCX opened at $11.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter worth $101,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,078,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 410,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 40,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,821,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 66,328 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.