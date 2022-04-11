Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BCX stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 410,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 40,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,821,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 66,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,117,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 91,987 shares during the period.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.