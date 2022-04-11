BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:BBN opened at $20.47 on Monday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $27.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 33,629 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $726,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,387 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,221,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.