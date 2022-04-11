BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 29th

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:BUI opened at $24.47 on Monday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 37.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.