Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Price Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $443,788.96 and approximately $64,158.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00035896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00106596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.