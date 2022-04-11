Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) rose 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.23 and last traded at $13.22. Approximately 33,527 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,130,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

OWL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $288.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

In related news, Director Claudia A. Holz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,670,516,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $587,723,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 399.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,936,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,981,000 after buying an additional 18,344,821 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $147,703,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,377 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

