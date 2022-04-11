BMO Capital Markets Lowers GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Price Target to C$4.40

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
GLGDF stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. GoGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45.
GoGold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoGold Resources (GLGDF)
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.