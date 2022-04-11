BMO Capital Markets Lowers GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Price Target to C$4.40

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GLGDF stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. GoGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

