BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (DMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:DMF opened at $7.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the third quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

