Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.10

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on BYPLF. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.88) to GBX 800 ($10.42) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.45) to GBX 800 ($10.42) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $538.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

