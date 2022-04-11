BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Barclays

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.75.

BWA stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $461,834,000 after acquiring an additional 369,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,734,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $438,721,000 after acquiring an additional 99,840 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,023,000 after purchasing an additional 22,749 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,696,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,133,000 after purchasing an additional 418,828 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,242,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,265,000 after acquiring an additional 186,383 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

